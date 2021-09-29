No word on a starting QB or who’s calling plays for the Bears against the Lions
LAKE FOREST – A week ago, Bears fans knew before the week even before the practice week began who the starter at quarterback would be. With Andy Dalton unable to practice due to a knee bruise, Justin Fields was named the starter a few days ahead of the contest with the Browns. It gave the team some time to prepare while also giving the fans a reason to get excited, even if that didn’t pan out Sunday in Cleveland.wgntv.com
Comments / 0