No word on a starting QB or who’s calling plays for the Bears against the Lions

By Larry Hawley
WGN TV
WGN TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST – A week ago, Bears fans knew before the week even before the practice week began who the starter at quarterback would be. With Andy Dalton unable to practice due to a knee bruise, Justin Fields was named the starter a few days ahead of the contest with the Browns. It gave the team some time to prepare while also giving the fans a reason to get excited, even if that didn’t pan out Sunday in Cleveland.

wgntv.com

FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields will start vs. Lions, Andy Dalton doubtful

Despite Matt Nagy’s intention to make the Bears’ starting quarterback a game-time decision, it’ll be rookie quarterback Justin Fields starting Sunday against the Lions. Andy Dalton, who Nagy reiterated would be the starter when healthy, was downgraded to “doubtful” against Detroit, as Dalton continues to nurse a bone bruise in his knee. This will be the second straight game Dalton has missed for an injury that takes several weeks to recover from.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions brace for trio of QB possibilities against battered Bears

Allen Park — The macro news coming out of Chicago this week is the Bears might be on the move. After years of rumblings and rumors, the team signed a purchase agreement for a 326-acre plot of land in Arlington Heights, a little more than 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field, the franchise's home for a half-century.
NFL
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Nagy not ready to name starting QB for Lions game

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback and first-round draft pick Justin Fields made his first NFL start last Sunday at the Cleveland Browns as veteran Andy Dalton dealt with a left knee injury, and things didn't go well for the first-year pro. Fields completed just six-of-20 passes for 68 yards, was sacked nine times and left with a hand injury as the Bears fell 26-6.
NFL
National football post

Winless Lions visit Bears and their QB enigma

The Chicago Bears made the Super Bowl Shuffle famous. Right now, they’re known more for their quarterback shuffle. Will it be Andy Dalton, Justin Fields or Nick Foles behind center when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday? Moreover, will it matter?. The Bears’ offense is a mess and head...
NFL
The Associated Press

Chicago Bears reassessing QB position and who calls plays

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A historically bad effort by the Chicago offense has coach Matt Nagy rethinking his approach after only the third week of the season. It could all lead to a change in who calls the plays or even who the quarterback is as the Bears prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field.
NFL
#Lions#Bears#American Football#Lake Forest#Browns#Nfc North#Vikings
NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Nagy won't say who will call plays vs. Lions

Mums the word on who will be calling plays for the Bears offense on Sunday. When asked what came of his self-evaluation over the past two days, Matt Nagy declined to reveal whether he will remain the play caller against the Lions in Week 4, or if he will hand over the card to Bill Lazor.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ bounceback start shows why the team drafted him. Adversity ‘brings a whole different person out of me,’ the rookie says.

With his first victory as an NFL starter under his belt, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference Sunday feeling a sense of satisfaction. Fields’ predominant emotion did not seem to be relief, which would have been the easy default setting after the Bears responded to their Week 3 mess in Cleveland with a 24-14 thumping of the Detroit Lions. More so, Fields ...
NFL
WGN TV

Bears RB David Montgomery to miss 4-5 weeks with knee sprain: reports

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears may have dodged a bullet with David Montgomery. According to ESPN, the third-year running back’s knee injury isn’t season-ending. However, he is expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a sprain. Montgomery currently sits at fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 309 after...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why is Matt Nagy handling Justin Fields and the starting QB role the way he is? And was the coach forced to hand over play-calling duties?

The Chicago Bears haven’t named a starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, and judging by the questions in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag, fans aren’t happy that Matt Nagy hasn’t pledged to stick with rookie Justin Fields. Other popular topics: the change in play callers, the lack of targets for tight ends and the Bears’ land deal in Arlington Heights. ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A new play caller, a better game plan and an improved Justin Fields. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, evening their record at 2-2 and bouncing back from a miserable offensive performance the week before. 1. You can make a case that Matt Nagy and the Bears didn’t show a ton of faith in rookie Justin Fields when they announced Friday that a game-time decision was expected. The Bears were ...
NFL
