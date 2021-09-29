Suspect wanted for stealing over $25k worth of electronics

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Primera Police Department is looking for a man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Sonny Garza, 38, has been living in Harlingen for the past couple of years, according to Primera PD.

He is wanted for questioning regarding a theft that happened in Primera, where over $25,000 worth of electronics.

Police say some of the stolen items were recovered at local pawn shops on Wednesday.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Primera Crime Stoppers at (956) 536-0776.

