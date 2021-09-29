CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He’s just not there yet’: Kyle Shanahan provides an update on 49ers WR Jalen Hurd

By David Bonilla
49erswebzone
 7 days ago
320 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Will we ever see Jalen Hurd on the field for a regular-season game with the San Francisco 49ers? The wide receiver landed on injured reserve for the third consecutive season of his three-year NFL career. A back injury sidelined Hurd during his rookie year. The receiver suffered a torn ACL during training camp last year.

