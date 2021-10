Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has said the club are in a “critical” situation following their 3-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League. Ronald Koeman’s side are bottom of Group E after losing their first two matches of the competition for the first time since 1972-73, having been beaten by Bayern Munich by the same scoreline in their opening match at the Nou Camp. The former Barcelona defender and Netherlands international is facing calls for the sack and the Catalan club did not register a shot on target in their defeat at the Estadio de Luz. Barcelona, who have also...

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO