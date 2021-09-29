CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Newcastle 'threatened with being thrown out of the Premier League' amid Saudi takeover row

By Ben Rumsby
Telegraph
 7 days ago

The Premier League threatened to throw Newcastle United out of the division during the takeover row to engulf the world’s richest league, a tribunal heard on Wednesday. A Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) case brought by Mike Ashley over the league’s role in the collapse of the club’s proposed £340 million sale last year was also told it had bowed to pressure from the Magpies’ top-flight rivals and Qatari broadcaster beIN SPORTS in not approving the deal.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Newcastle takeover by Saudi buyers nearing completion with swift announcement possible

The takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-financed consortium that would establish the club as one of Europe’s most powerful is on the brink of being sealed. Following secret negotiations that had been going on for weeks, Premier League lawyers were understood to have been working frantically to finalise the takeover in the hope of making an official announcement on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Ashley
Telegraph

Live Newcastle United takeover live: Announcement to come today as Jason Wilcox targeted for role - latest updates

The Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle is set to be pushed through today after a long-standing row over TV piracy was resolved, Telegraph Sport understands. News of a potential breakthrough in a saga which has been ongoing since April last year arrived when it emerged Saudi Arabia had indicated it would lift its ban on broadcaster beIN SPORTS.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs Newcastle prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Newcastle will look to win their first match of the season this afternoon as they travel to Watford in the Premier League. A 1-1 draw against Leeds last Friday did little to lift the pressure on Newcastle manager Steve Bruce as his side stayed in the relegation zone. Callum Wilson remains out with a thigh injury with Allan Saint-Maximin set to lead the line again for the Magpies after scoring two goals in his last three starts. Newcastle have struggled defensively this season and only Norwich have conceded more goals in the Premier League, while Watford have two in-form attacks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Arbitration#Bein Sports#The Premier League#Magpies#Qatari#Public Investment Fund#St James Holdings Ltd#Telegraph Sport
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Sir Alex Ferguson has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s draw against Everton last weekend. A video of Ferguson speaking to mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford emerged on social media on Monday. After being asked about Solskjaer’s team selection, Ferguson says: “I think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”After Nurmagomedov references Ronaldo being brought on after 57 minutes, Ferguson adds: “You should always start with your best player.”United struggled throughout the 1-1 draw, with Andros Townsend scoring a magnificent equaliser...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp demands Government solution to club-versus-country row with Brazil amid eight Premier League call-ups

Jurgen Klopp has urged the UK Government to find "some kind of solution" to prevent another club-versus-country row over Covid quarantine rules. Liverpool duo Alisson and Fabinho are among eight Brazil call-ups, along with Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Emerson Royal of Tottenham, Thiago Silva from Chelsea, Manchester United midfielder Fred and Raphinha from Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Premier League Giants 'Interested' In Newcastle Star Allan Saint-Maximin

Liverpool and Chelsea are said to be 'interested' in acquiring Newcastle star Allan St-Maximin and are prepared to lodge bids for the 24 year old in January. That's according to a report by Italian publication CalcioMercato, which suggests that both Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp have been impressed by the Frenchman's start to the new season and feel he could add some magic to their attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

Manchester City fans have not been in attendance for a league win at Anfield since 2003, when Nicolas Anelka scored two. What City would do to have the option of a player of Anelka’s ilk in his prime. After every game in which City fail to score, like in Paris, questions will be asked of their striking options. They were unable to get past Southampton, won via a deflected strike at Chelsea and were shut out by PSG despite dominating the game. They will need to decide who will get the nominal nod down the middle. Phil Foden operated there at Chelsea and offered control, Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling have pace to stretch a Liverpool defence that failed to get to grips with Brentford or Pep Guardiola could decide to back Gabriel Jesus to perform as a more traditional striker. City need to find consistency in the final third, which is not always easy when things rotate and change so much. WU.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Atsu: Ghana and former Newcastle United star talks up Saudi Pro League

The winger shares his experience in the Asian country following a switch to Al-Raed in July. Ghana attacker Christian Atsu believes the quality of football in Saudi Arabia is higher than people see it to be. The former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger now plays club football with Al-Raed, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy