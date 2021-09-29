Newcastle 'threatened with being thrown out of the Premier League' amid Saudi takeover row
The Premier League threatened to throw Newcastle United out of the division during the takeover row to engulf the world’s richest league, a tribunal heard on Wednesday. A Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) case brought by Mike Ashley over the league’s role in the collapse of the club’s proposed £340 million sale last year was also told it had bowed to pressure from the Magpies’ top-flight rivals and Qatari broadcaster beIN SPORTS in not approving the deal.www.telegraph.co.uk
