Newcastle 'threatened with being thrown out of the Premier League' amid Saudi takeover row

Manchester City fans have not been in attendance for a league win at Anfield since 2003, when Nicolas Anelka scored two. What City would do to have the option of a player of Anelka’s ilk in his prime. After every game in which City fail to score, like in Paris, questions will be asked of their striking options. They were unable to get past Southampton, won via a deflected strike at Chelsea and were shut out by PSG despite dominating the game. They will need to decide who will get the nominal nod down the middle. Phil Foden operated there at Chelsea and offered control, Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling have pace to stretch a Liverpool defence that failed to get to grips with Brentford or Pep Guardiola could decide to back Gabriel Jesus to perform as a more traditional striker. City need to find consistency in the final third, which is not always easy when things rotate and change so much. WU.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO