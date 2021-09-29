Flood Advisory issued for Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mesa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN MESA COUNTY At 220 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported minor flooding in Little Salt Wash Creek due to previous heavy rainfall. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fruita. Little Salt Wash Creek is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.