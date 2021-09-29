CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Mesa by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mesa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN MESA COUNTY At 220 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported minor flooding in Little Salt Wash Creek due to previous heavy rainfall. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fruita. Little Salt Wash Creek is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Mesa County, CO
City
Fruita, CO
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#14 20 00#16 30 00#Mesa Flood Advisory#Little Salt Wash Creek
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy