The 5:00 News: A Blood Shortage and New Alzheimer’s Research
97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell shares some local reporting from Wednesday, September 29. A downed power line is causing traffic issues and outages in a Chapel Hill neighborhood. The American Red Cross is seeing its lowest totals of blood supplies since 2015 and are seeking new donations. UNC and Duke enter in a new effort to explore early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Plus: UNC football aims to shore up its defense and the men’s golf coach signs an extension.chapelboro.com
