What If...? Is More Important to the MCU Than We Realized

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first eight episodes of Marvel's What If...? Be sure to check out our review of What If...?: Episode 8. Much like the comics that inspired it, Marvel's What If...? is an anthology series showing us glimpses of other worlds where familiar events played out differently. That's been both the show's biggest appeal and its great flaw. These glimpses of alternate universes are entertaining, but does any of this truly matter to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? As it turns out, it does.

