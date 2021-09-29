What If...? Is More Important to the MCU Than We Realized

One reason we might never Sentry in the MCU is the simple fact that he’s so overpowered that he could beat just about anyone that isn’t cosmic-based, and even then there’s no telling where his upper limits would be set. This is assuming that the MCU would leave his power levels as they are and not overplay any weaknesses he might have, but that’s kind of hard to gauge since thus far the MCU has lowered the power levels on a lot of characters and ramped up others to a level that they never experienced in the comics. But the Sentry is the type of character that can throw hands with the Hulk, and has, and can take on some of the most powerful beings in existence like it’s a day in the park. In other words, the guy might not work as a character simply due to the fact that he might need some crippling weakness that would make little to no sense. It would be great to see him show up, but at the same time it’s something that a lot of people are thinking might not happen.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO