San Jose, CA

San Jose apologizes for history of racism against Chinese Americans

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California city of San Jose has issued an apology to its Chinese and Chinese American residents over its history of racism against those groups.Sept. 29, 2021.

AmericaInDistress
6d ago

There is not a Chinese American problem, there is a CCP problem. I do not hate the people, I hate the government of China.

WISE? CRACKER!
6d ago

What ? They come from a country that is racist to their own race 🥴it’s in their doctrine . It’s a way of operating their government.

