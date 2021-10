Imagine a sprawling farm with native and non-native edibles thriving together in garden beds, a high tunnel and a spectacular grove with almost 60 pawpaw and persimmon trees. This is Manitou Farm near Jamestown, Missouri, which embodies the spirit of the Ozarks in more ways than one. Since 2004, Marcus Monroe and his wife, Pam, have shared their harvest with Columbia Farmers Market customers, who flock to the booth for both rare and familiar finds. Available fresh or dried depending on the time of year, some of the best produce includes blackberries, blueberries, figs, goumis, jujubes, pawpaws, persimmons and nopales (the paddles of prickly pear cactus); the family also makes jams and jellies from those crops. Monroe has a passion for dried hot peppers, as well, which he likes to grind and sprinkle over gravy, pizza and stir-fries.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO