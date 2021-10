Virgin Galactic is now clear to move forward with its Unity 23 commercial launch for the Italian Air Force. Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) was getting a lot of investor interest in July when it took a crew that included billionaire founder Sir Richard Branson to the edge of space on its Unity 22 test mission. But since that flight on July 11, Virgin Galactic stock is down almost 50%. That's partly because the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the company after that flight to look into a "mishap" that occurred during the mission. But that FAA probe is now complete, and shares of Virgin Galactic have responded with a gain of 13.5% as of 11:05 a.m. EDT today.

