Good news for anyone worried about World War III: Seems like the next big war will happen not on Earth but in space, caused by (who else?) Grimes and Elon Musk. While Musk and NASA are busy spending $178 million to reach one of Jupiter’s moons, Europa, Grimes apparently has her own plans for settling in space. Via an email to “Page Six,” Grimes seemed to confirm the couple’s breakup, informing the world that she will be “colonizing Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.” Is this … conscious uncoupling?

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO