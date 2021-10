Boulder City was packed last weekend as thousands of people came to town for the 57th annual Art in the Park fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital. “After losing out on last year due to the pandemic, our sponsors, vendors, volunteers and the public came out strong in support of Art in the Park, and preliminary counts show that more than 100,000 people descended on Boulder City throughout the two-day event,” said Victoria George, director of marketing and community engagement for the hospital.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO