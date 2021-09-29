Darlene M. Bidinger, 83, Sartell

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Darlene M. Bidinger, age 83, of Sartell who passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 and one-hour prior to the services Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.