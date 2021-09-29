CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones working to ‘be an iceman’ as he manages his emotions

By Chris Mason
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FOXBOROUGH — If Maverick ever needs a new wingman, maybe he’ll call up Mac Jones. In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, the rookie quarterback was talking about managing his emotions and said he’s striving to be “an iceman.” No, the 23-year-old probably wasn’t directly referencing “Top Gun,” but having ice water in his veins is still a good thing to strive for.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Running Back Has Blunt Message For Mac Jones

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots secured their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday, blowing out the New York Jets on the road. It was a fun day for Jones and the Patriots, especially on defense. New England forced four interceptions against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the 25-6 win.
NFL
NESN

Why Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Believes Patriots’ Mac Jones Is ‘Legit’

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones received a glowing review Wednesday from the head coach of his upcoming opponent. Tampa Bay Buccaneers bench boss Bruce Arians had high praise for Jones ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Bucs matchup, calling the first-round draft pick “legit.”. “I loved him coming out (in the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Do Patriots, Mac Jones have a Cam Newton-inspired audible?

Do the New England Patriots have a Cam Newton-inspired audible call? Something Mac Jones did on Sunday night left many wondering. A minute into Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones used a “Superman” audible call. He pretended to pull his shirt apart to reveal a mock Superman “S” on his chest.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
James White
NESN

Mac Jones Has Surprising Take On Patriots’ Worrisome QB Hit Trend

One common thread that’s connected the New England Patriots’ three defeats this season: Mac Jones winding up on the ground far too frequently. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback took a total of seven hits in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He absorbed 11 in a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battered him with a season-high 12, plus two more on plays that were negated by penalties.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Iceman#American Football#Qb Mac Jones
Boston Herald

Could Mac Jones carry the Patriots to a win? His teammates believe so

FOXBORO — Sooner or later, Mac Jones will need to throw the Patriots offense on his shoulder. The clock will flash 2:00, maybe less. He’ll holster a timeout or two. Gillette Stadium will buzz, a hive of anxiety and excitement. One question will capture the entire moment. OK, kid. Whatcha...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

Julian Edelman shares simple advice for Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will be honored at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Edelman announced his retirement with a video announcement last April, two weeks before the Pats drafted quarterback Mac Jones in the first round. Since then, Edelman’s liked what he’s seen from Jones, calling him “a stud” during a video conference Thursday with reporters. If he can steal a minute with the rookie on Sunday, here’s what Edelman would say.
NFL
Boston Globe

Patriots’ Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones: ‘I trust him completely’

FOXBOROUGH — Through two weeks, Patriots rookie Mac Jones is unsurprisingly navigating the decision-making process as NFL quarterback. “There’s definitely times when I watch the film and I wish I threw the ball down the field more,” Jones said Wednesday afternoon. According to Next Gen Stats, Jones averaged just 4.6...
NFL
FanSided

QB Index, Week 3: Patriots QB Mac Jones drops due to lack of big plays

After an impressive debut, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones didn’t do anything to deter excitement amongst fans. In a Week 2 victory against the New York Jets, Jones continued his passing efficiency, but threw for under 200 yards, which caused him to fall in NFL.com’s Week 3 NFL QB index.
NFL
Boston Herald

How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can beat the run-stopping Saints

In past years, the Patriots would study a defense like the Saints’ and throw out half their playbook. Run plays? Straight out the window. Sunday would become an all-pass, all-the-time type of game. This was the luxury of having the greatest quarterback of all time at the controls of their...
NFL
NECN

Saints at Patriots Preview: Forget Mac Jones, His Line Must Get Better

FOXBORO -- The game was already in hand. The Patriots were about to get their first win of the season. But it appeared as though they wanted to make a statement with about three minutes left in their game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.Damien Harris ran the Patriots down to the five-yard line and gave his offense a first down. From there, they would try to punch it in on the ground. Even if the rest of the stadium knew they were going to try to punch it in on the ground.That's who the Patriots were billed to be prior to the start of this season: a hard-nosed, plow-you-over rushing attack that can get grimy yards when necessary. With a young quarterback behind center, they could allow Mac Jones to grow into his new role as a passer because they'd be bigger, stronger and tougher than their opponents at the line of scrimmage. With two tight ends, a deep stable of running backs, and the return of 380-pound tackle Trent Brown, they'd be able to run the football at will.Those were the outside projections, at least.But through two weeks, that's not exactly how things have played out for the Patriots.There have been myriad issues in pass protection, with Jones picking himself up off the turf 17 times over the course of two weeks. And, perhaps more surprisingly, the running game has not been as overpowering as expected in some corners.At the goal line at the end of its win over the Jets, Bill Belichick's offense ran it three times with heavy personnel packages. The result? The Patriots lost three yards and kicked a field goal.
NFL
Boston Globe

The Patriots need to protect Mac Jones before the developmental damage is done

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones’s “Welcome to the NFL” moment was all set up for next Sunday night, when the eyes of NFL nation will turn their collective way toward Foxborough. Prime time, national television, and the man who set the quarterback standard in these parts leading the visiting Bucs onto...
NFL
NESN

How Mac Jones Feels After Being Pummeled By Saints In Patriots’ Loss

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. The New England Patriots’ offensive line certainly isn’t doing rookie quarterback Mac Jones any favors through three weeks of the 2021 NFL season. Jones again found himself heavily pressured Sunday as the Patriots fell to the New Orleans Saints 28-13...
NFL
batonrougenews.net

Saints pick off win against Patriots, Mac Jones

Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes and the New Orleans defense grabbed the first three interceptions of Mac Jones' career in a 28-13 defeat of the host New England Patriots Sunday afternoon. Winston completed 13 of 21 for 128 yards and was not intercepted. Jones, the Patriots' rookie No. 1...
NFL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
58K+
Followers
41K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy