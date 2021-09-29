CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecting STEM to Student Roots: USC Sea Grant Intern Aids in Beach Cleanup Efforts

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USC Sea Grant Education Program is excited to highlight recent student intern, Daniela Loera, and her path in pursuing an environmental science career. Ms. Loera was USC Sea Grant’s 2021 Community Engaged Intern and recently completed the summer internship with an emphasis on informing policy and engaging communities about their influence on beaches through beach cleanups. Further, we honor Ms. Loera's achievements in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

