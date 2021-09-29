A Follow-Up To The “Most Uninformative Article EVER”.

I have a friend who was born and raised here in Montana. She asked me the other day how it was going and if I enjoyed living here in Bozeman. I think my answer surprised her. I was honest with her, though. I told her that I loved Montana and moving back was something I've wanted to do since I left. I can't really put it into words, but there is something about Montana that soothes the soul. Plus, being this close to mountains is heavenly.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO