A Follow-Up To The “Most Uninformative Article EVER”.

By Megan Shaul
 9 days ago
I brought up a question last week regarding why people were not working. It was a question looking for an answer regarding, "is there a bigger issue keeping people home?" So for all of those people who commented on the article, and felt as though I was being blind and insensitive, to the housing issue...my apologies. Hopefully, this follow-up will show you what kind of answers I was looking for. Click HERE for the original article.

