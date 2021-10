Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Ecuador's president, Guillermo Lasso, declared a state of emergency Wednesday for the country’s prison system after a riot at a prison in the port city of Guayaquil led to the death of 116 people, with 80 more injured. The grisly violence stemmed from a gang war in the prison and included several beheadings. Lasso’s administration sent 400 police to the facility to regain control, and the BBC reports that neighbors heard explosions and gunshots on Thursday morning. Officials say this is the deadliest act of violence ever reported in Ecuador's penitentiary system.

