Why the touchback? Why was Davante Adams wide open? 49ers coaches explain

By Eric Branch
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe questions about the 49ers’ late-game clock management in their 30-28 loss to Green Bay on Sunday night also involved their special teams. Leading 28-27 with 37 seconds left, the 49ers elected to have Mitch Wishnowsky boot the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback instead of making the Packers, who had no timeouts, return the kick and take at least five seconds off the clock. Of course, that decision has been second-guessed: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had completions of 25 and 17 yards to Davante Adams before he spiked the ball to stop the clock with two seconds left, setting up the game-winning, 51-yard field goal.

