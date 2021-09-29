CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Jordan, UT

Naked man flees from authorities twice after witnesses saw him setting a fire, police say

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1os1FK_0cC8e4m900

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A naked man was taken into custody on Monday after witnesses saw him running in the area of a reported motorhome fire in West Jordan.

According to arresting documents, Witnesses reported seeing Owen Tyler Dellinger, 43, running in the area behind the motorhome that was reportedly on fire. Authorities arrived on scene to find Dellinger, naked, fleeing towards the backyard of a neighboring house.

West Jordan Police found gas cans, a sweatshirt, a shovel, gloves, two cell phones, and boxer shorts in the area around the motorhome, arresting documents show. A witness reported seeing Dellinger around a pickup truck, which was located on the same property.

Man dies after motorhome catches on fire

After being taken into custody by officials, police say Dellinger fled once again, while in handcuffs. Once detained, he chose not to speak to investigators about his involvement in the fire.

A K-9 was able to connect Dellinger to the sweatshirt, gloves, and a gas can nozzle found near the scene, arrest records show.

While lying on a gurney, Dellinger allegedly spat on one of the personnel who was helping to transport him to the hospital, officials say.

When the fire department arrived on scene, the motorhome was fully engulfed in flames, setting fire to trees nearby.

Gravel spill closes portion of I-15 in Salt Lake City

Investigators spoke to the owner of the motorhome who stated that no one should’ve been on the property at the time of the fire, arrest records show.

Dellinger was booked into jail Monday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Man arrested after fleeing scene of fatal car crash, police say

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested Monday night in West Valley City allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident involving his passenger. Miguel Angel Garcia, 30, was arrested for failing to remain at an accident involving death, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and obstruction of justice. […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Rockville Suspect in custody after officer involved shooting

ROCKVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after exchanging multiple rounds of gunfire with police as they pursued him Monday afternoon on SR-9 in Rockville. According to a press release, officers responded to a call about a man brandishing a handgun during an argument in the city of Hurricane. Officers located the suspect’s […]
ROCKVILLE, UT
ABC4

Man pleads guilty to 2010 killing of Sherry Black

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Adam Durborow, a suspect in the 2010 killing of Sherry Black, has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder.  Black was found dead in a bookstore she and her husband owned. The case was unsolved for a decade. DNA from the crime scene was forwarded to a lab and tested. Durborow became a […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Jordan, UT
West Jordan, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21. Police say Morgan Danielle Sessions left a note at her home in Eagle Mountain saying she was living in St. George with friends. Soon after, her mother reported her missing. Home security footage shows someone […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: A botched cold case murder investigation?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – New information about a 1985 cold case murder may lead to an arrest. “Why is it 35-years later that we’re still looking at this,” said Greg Chase, a former Salt Lake City crime analyst. “We’re still waiting. Why?” Chase has since retired but during that time period, he was also […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jordan#Motorhome
ABC4

Juvenile stabbed near Payson High School

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – Payson Police officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred between two juveniles close to Payson High School. Police say the stabbing victim is undergoing surgery but they are expected to recover from their injury according to a press release statement. The other juvenile has been detained by police for questioning. Authorities […]
PAYSON, UT
ABC4

2 hospitalized after head-on collision in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4) – One patient was airlifted from the scene of a head-on collision early Friday afternoon in Box Elder County. Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 1:30 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked along Highway 30 in Garland to extricate one victim from each vehicle involved due to the […]
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC4

1 person killed, 2 others hospitalized in Kaysville crash

KAYSVILLE, UTAH (ABC4) – One person was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Kaysville Thursday evening. According to a press release statement, the Kaysville Police Department along with multiple other agencies responded to the crash near 480 N. Fairfield Rd around 5:15 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not […]
KAYSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Man rescued after losing way along Jacob’s Ladder Trail

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man was rescued by crews Monday morning after spending the night near Jacobs Ladder Trail. Utah County Sheriff says the 51-year-old man was found just before 9 a.m. above Alpine and Draper after summiting Lone Peak on Sunday. Authorities say the man lost his way amid heavy brush in the […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Cedar City Thursday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., Cedar City Police responded to a report of shots being fired in the 4200 West block of 375 North. “Initial information reported was a male subject had intentionally fired a handgun towards people inside […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Son witnesses his father commit three murders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was the first time Justin Christopher faced his father since accusing him of a triple murder. It happened recently during a preliminary hearing for Richard Christopher who faces multiple charges including three counts of aggravated murder. Evidence of the murders was first discovered in 2014 when Salt Lake […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Sandy man charged after shooting SWAT officer in the face

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy man has been charged with seven felonies after shooting an officer in the face. 51-year-old Sean De Jesus Darragh has been charged with discharge of a firearm,two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and two counts […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: What happened to Eztli?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s as if Eztli Cortez-Trujillo vanished into thin air. For the past 18-months family, friends and police have not received any information of Etzli’s whereabouts. According to police reports friends were worried that Eztli was troubled, perhaps suicidal.Eztli is transgender, gender-neutral meaning the person isn’t a male or female but […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

395
Followers
109
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy