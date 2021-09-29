Naked man flees from authorities twice after witnesses saw him setting a fire, police say

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A naked man was taken into custody on Monday after witnesses saw him running in the area of a reported motorhome fire in West Jordan.

According to arresting documents, Witnesses reported seeing Owen Tyler Dellinger, 43, running in the area behind the motorhome that was reportedly on fire. Authorities arrived on scene to find Dellinger, naked, fleeing towards the backyard of a neighboring house.

West Jordan Police found gas cans, a sweatshirt, a shovel, gloves, two cell phones, and boxer shorts in the area around the motorhome, arresting documents show. A witness reported seeing Dellinger around a pickup truck, which was located on the same property.

After being taken into custody by officials, police say Dellinger fled once again, while in handcuffs. Once detained, he chose not to speak to investigators about his involvement in the fire.

A K-9 was able to connect Dellinger to the sweatshirt, gloves, and a gas can nozzle found near the scene, arrest records show.

While lying on a gurney, Dellinger allegedly spat on one of the personnel who was helping to transport him to the hospital, officials say.

When the fire department arrived on scene, the motorhome was fully engulfed in flames, setting fire to trees nearby.

Investigators spoke to the owner of the motorhome who stated that no one should’ve been on the property at the time of the fire, arrest records show.

Dellinger was booked into jail Monday afternoon.

