Opinion/Cicchitelli and Runyon: Brown's building plans harming beauty of East Side

Nick Cicchitelli is president of the Fox Point Neighborhood Association. Brent Runyon is executive director of the Providence Preservation Society. In early September, Brown University President Christina Paxson met with leaders of four neighborhood organizations (the Fox Point Neighborhood Association, the College Hill Neighborhood Association, the Mile of History Association, and the Providence Preservation Society) to discuss our concerns about the university’s plans to build two massive dormitories on Brook Street at the edge of campus and to discuss Brown’s commitment to historic preservation over the long term.