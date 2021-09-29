CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Former building demolished as part of Presque Isle’s expansion project

yourerie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Pennsylvania’s plan to expand Presque Isle State Park, a former restaurant on Peninsula Drive has been demolished along with other properties. The State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources purchased property on Peninsula Drive in the beginning of 2021. Presque Isle officials are saying there is a...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q96.1

Is this the Most Expensive House on Echo Lake, Presque Isle, Maine?

If you’re looking for houses on a lake in Presque Isle, look no further. How amazing is this place right on the south side of Echo Lake. The views are what you want when you think of a place on the lake in northern Maine. If you look at a map, it’s not too far from Aroostook State Park.
MAINE STATE
Union Leader

DOT backs demolishing bridge, building pedestrian/bike thoroughfare

Spending $32.6 million to demolish the “superstructure” of the Depression-era General Sullivan bridge and replacing it with an 18-foot-wide bike-pedestrian thoroughfare connecting Newington and Dover is being recommended by the state's Department of Transportation. The project is detailed in DOT’s 10-year transportation improvement plan, which is getting exposure in a...
DOVER, NH
ycitynews.com

Old downtown building demolished

Demolition crews were busy late last month tearing down an old building in downtown Zanesville. The structure, located near the corner of South 6th Street and South Street across from Dutro Ford, was in disrepair. According to Zanesville Community Development Director Matthew Schley, the structure was in extremely poor condition.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Adds Nearly 128 Acre Easement To Agricultural Land Preservation Program

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday announced the county purchased 127.7 acres of farmland to add to its Agricultural Land Preservation Program, an initiative to preserve farmland in the county. “Agriculture plays a vital role in Howard County, supporting our economy and our environment,” said Ball. “Our farms provide locally grown food, minimize our environmental footprint, and create jobs. As we confront the threat of climate change, we must enact thoughtful policy that ensures we protect and preserve agricultural land and support the many people whose livelihoods depend on our farms.” The overall cost of the easement is $5.4 million, the county said. It will be funded by a quarter of the 1% local transfer tax that is dedicated to the program. A farmer whose land meets certain size and soil criteria can offer to sell a perpetual easement to the County, while owning the land and continuing to farm, the county said. The easement is an addition to the almost 22,900 acres that is already part of the program.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
yourerie

Power fully restored to downtown Erie following last week's underground electrical fire

Power fully restored to downtown Erie following last week's underground electrical fire. Power fully restored to downtown Erie following last week's underground electrical fire. Your Weather Authority Weather Academy: Fog. Several local businesses to maintain Bayfront Pkwy for the next 10 years. Multiple people injured in shooting at Texas high...
ERIE, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves Contract To Renovate Bathrooms At BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract to modernize the public bathrooms at BWI Airport, officials announced Wednesday. The six sets of bathrooms at concourses B, C and D will receive an upgrade. “Clean, convenient restrooms are among our top priorities in offering an excellent passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This is a major initiative that will enhance our facilities to improve customer service and accommodate more travelers.” The approved contract is the first phase of a program to restore bathrooms across the entire airport terminal. Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook  download the app.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Begins Construction On Two New Solar Projects

DENVER (CBS4) – As part of their commitment to sustainability, Denver International Airport will build two new solar farms on airport property. Once finished, the output will match that of almost 6,000 homes in Denver. Construction on the first of two solar arrays is already underway. Operation is slated to begin sometime in the first quarter of 2022. At that time, construction will begin on the second array. Operation of that array will begin sometime in the third quarter of 2022. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) “DEN has long been at the forefront of developing on-airport solar projects, having installed its first solar array in 2008,”...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Greene
yourerie

Erie Homecoming Events at Bayfront Convention Center

Erie Homecoming Events at Bayfront Convention Center. Motivation Monday: Amino acid replenishment, creatinine, supplements and more. Motivation Monday: Supplementation recommendations for each age group. Is your dog the 'coolest' dog? Enter your dog to win the title of 'Coolest Dog 2021'. Is your dog the 'coolest' dog? Enter your dog...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Bayfront Parkway lawsuit by Erie's NAACP continues

Bayfront Parkway lawsuit by Erie's NAACP continues. Lawmakers, Facebook whistleblower push for regulating tech giant. Erie City Council to vote on stormwater management fee. Erie Homecoming Events at Bayfront Convention Center. Bridge replacement in Harborcreek to close Bartlett Road for four to six weeks. United Airlines terminating employees not vaccinated...
ERIE, PA
CBS Denver

Historic High Line Canal Getting New Mission

DENVER (CBS4) – The High Line Canal was originally built to move irrigation water across the region. Now that purpose has dried up, so the canal is being repurposed for a new type of water management. (credit CBS) “Today users see a very dry canal,” said Harriet Crittenden LaMair, Executive Director of the High Line Canal Conservancy. Denver Water has not been sending water down the canal for several years, mostly because it’s a very inefficient way to move water. Sixty to 80% of the water leaks out or evaporates. Now the High Line Canal Conservancy is enacting a plan that would use...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Presque Isle State Park#Invasive Species#Presque Isle#Fox#Daily News
yourerie

Bridge replacement in Harborcreek to close Bartlett Road for four to six weeks

Bridge replacement in Harborcreek to close Bartlett Road for four to six weeks. Bridge replacement in Harborcreek to close Bartlett Road for four to six weeks. Erie City Council to vote on stormwater management fee. Erie Homecoming Events at Bayfront Convention Center. United Airlines terminating employees not vaccinated for COVID-19.
ERIE, PA
registerpublications.com

Building to be demolished, but no plans on weigh station

Plans have not been determined for the West Harrison weigh station that was destroyed in September. The scale house at the weigh station on Interstate 74 is set to be demolished this month, according to Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Seymour District Public Relations Director Natalie Garrett. Garrett said there are no plans for the weigh station at this time.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Lockhaven Express

Before and after: Renovo Borough demolishes unsafe building

Renovo Borough hired Jim Dremel recently to raze a house at 149 4th St. in the borough. The North Bend man spent the last few days tearing it to the ground. The property has been vacant for years and the borough deemed it unsafe so they bought through a repository sale to rid the town of the unsafe structure.
RENOVO, PA
Niles Daily Star

Former Heico building being demolished, turned into greenspace

NILES — The property at 901 Howard St. in Niles has gone by many names over the years: “the National Standard property,” the “Heico Building” and, most casually, the “Wayne Street Mess.”. The blighted industrial property that sits on several blocks between Howard and Wayne streets is a shell of...
NILES, MI
Erie Times-News

Sharks don't swim in Lake Erie but here's why you can see them at Presque Isle's Ridge Center

A mug on Barbara Chaffee's desk in the Tom Ridge Environmental Center advertises the Great Lakes as "unsalted" and "shark free." It's true there's neither salt water nor sharks in Lake Erie. Still, Chaffee, president and CEO of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation, wanted to bring a National Geographic exhibit on sharks to the center that overlooks the freshwater lake and Presque Isle State Park.
ERIE, PA
virtualbx.com

Library Expansion & Remodel Project

Scope of work involves: Selective demolition and new construction for the limited renovation of an existing 15,293 sq ft. one-story library building; Mansfield Library and new construction of an addition with an outdoor “patio” instructional space for 4,518 sq ft., resulting in a total of 19,811 sq ft. Trades involved...
MANSFIELD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy