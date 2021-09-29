City of St. Augustine offers large waste bins, additional weekly pickup for short-term rentals

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Solid Waste Division is offering 96-gallon trash bins and a second weekly pickup for short-term rental properties in the city.

The additional services will incur a $60.53 collection fee every month for short-term rental properties. An exception will be made for condominiums already paying for a commercial dumpster service.

For additional information on how to apply or request for an exception, short-term rental properties owners may contact Todd Grant, the Utilities Director, at 904-315-8499 or email tgrant@cityaug.com

Owners have until Nov. 15 to request an exception.

