CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Augustine, FL

City of St. Augustine offers large waste bins, additional weekly pickup for short-term rentals

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgXpQ_0cC8dBuC00

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Solid Waste Division is offering 96-gallon trash bins and a second weekly pickup for short-term rental properties in the city.

The additional services will incur a $60.53 collection fee every month for short-term rental properties. An exception will be made for condominiums already paying for a commercial dumpster service.

STORY: Bus driver swerves to miss cat, crashes with 26 kids on board in Clay County

For additional information on how to apply or request for an exception, short-term rental properties owners may contact Todd Grant, the Utilities Director, at 904-315-8499 or email tgrant@cityaug.com

Owners have until Nov. 15 to request an exception.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
66K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy