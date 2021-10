Beaches reopened at Indiana Dunes following steel mill spill

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Operations have resumed at a steel plant in Northwest Indiana that was temporarily shut down after it leaked wastewater containing elevated levels of iron causing an orange plume in a Lake Michigan tributary.

The Northwest Indiana Times of reports that the U.S. Steel Midwest plant in Portage is back up and running Wednesday. U.S. Steel idled the plant about 30 miles east of Chicago as a precaution after it said the wastewater treatment facility experienced “an upset condition” that sent the rusty colored plume into the waterway Sunday.

On Wednesday, the National Park Service reopened beaches at the Indiana Dunes.

The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are expected to release more details on the spill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.