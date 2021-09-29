CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE-Chesapeake Energy to name finance chief Domenic Dell'Osso as next CEO -sources

By Liz Hampton
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Chesapeake Energy Corp is preparing to name long-time finance chief Domenic Dell’Osso Jr. as its next top executive, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Dell’Osso, who has been with the company since 2008, would replace board chairman Mike Wichterich, who became interim CEO after ousting former chief Doug Lawler in April, the people said.

A Chesapeake spokesperson declined to comment.

Chesapeake, one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States, emerged this year from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in which it cut $7 billion in debt. Last month, it agreed to buy Louisiana natural gas rival Vine Energy for $615 million in cash and stock.

The company has suffered a exodus of executives under Wichterich, including its general counsel, vice president of exploration and production, and chief accountant.

Dell’Osso is one of the few long-tenured executives to remain after Lawler’s departure. He previously worked as an investment banker with Jefferies & Co. (Additional reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by David Gregorio)

