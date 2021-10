BROOKLINE (CBS) – Gerald Alston spent years in and out of court fighting to prove he was silenced and retaliated against for complaining about racism. This week, more than a decade after the initial dispute, the former Brookline firefighter finally won a multi-million-dollar settlement. Town officials say the $11 million settlement is the largest in Brookline’s history. “I said in the beginning it wasn’t about the money,” Gerald Alston said. “I think being compensated for 11 years of grief yeah, but it doesn’t make it right at all.” Alston says the deal recognizes the harm done. But the culmination of an 11-year...

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO