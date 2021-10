The street takeover cancer is spreading and becoming bolder... If you haven’t been paying attention, street takeovers have been sweeping the nation recently, and participants in one made a strong statement the night of October 2. The crowd of hundreds gathered in front of Philadelphia’s city hall, shutting down the road while different muscle cars did smokey donuts on the public road. It as a demonstration of power as these criminals (because they were absolutely breaking the law) thumbed their nose at city government and the police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO