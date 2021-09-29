CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

US Olympic champion pleads guilty to obstructing Congress

By GREG WOOD
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1MqJ_0cC8cUBI00
Klete Keller, a two-time gold medalist with the US Olympic swim team, pleaded guilty to participating in the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress by Trump supporters /AFP/File

Klete Keller, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with the US swim team, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to participating in the January 6 attack on Congress by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

Keller, 39, admitted in a plea agreement to breaching the US Capitol to try to obstruct the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's November presidential election victory.

Keller, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Washington to one count of obstructing Congress, a felony.

Sentencing guidelines for the offense are between 21 and 27 months in prison, but Keller is likely to receive a lighter sentence. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,000.

Charges of violent and disorderly conduct were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

Keller was filmed as part of the mob that illegally entered the Capitol after breaking through police lines.

Police identified the three-time Olympian from the official team jacket he was wearing bearing the logo "USA" and an arm patch that read "United States Olympic team."

Keller told law enforcement that he threw away the jacket after entering the Capitol and destroyed the phone and memory card that contained photographs and videos he recorded inside the building.

Keller competed in the Olympics in 2000, 2004 and 2008, taking two golds and a silver in the 4x200 meter freestyle relays, and two bronzes in the individual 400m freestyle.

His 2004 relay gold in Athens was one of the most celebrated races in swimming, with a US team that included Michael Phelps against an Australian foursome led by Ian Thorpe.

In the anchor position, Keller was able to hold off a surging Thorpe for the win, ending years of Australian dominance in the event.

Keller's life after the Olympics was rocky, with a divorce, multiple lost jobs, and a plunge into homelessness and living out of his car for a time, he told The Olympic Channel in a 2018 podcast.

According to the Justice Department, more than 600 people have been arrested in connection with the storming of the  Capitol, including 185 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden: Men harassing and filming women in the bathroom 'a part of the process'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to mince words after a number of "activists," including a man and a self-identified illegal immigrant, stalked, harassed, and filmed her in a bathroom stall after one of her two classes at Arizona State University over the weekend. The Arizona Democrat blasted the protesters for their "unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Ian Thorpe
Person
Klete Keller
Law.com

Former Judges Join Call for Bar Investigation of John Eastman

Two retired California Supreme Court justices are among a group of legal scholars, politicians and former jurists who signed a letter calling on the state bar to investigate attorney John Eastman for his “efforts to discredit and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.”. Former associate justices Joseph Grodin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Us Capitol#Swimming#Olympic Channel#Afp File#Democrat#District Court#Olympian#Australian
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Klete Keller Pleads Guilty To Obstruction In U.S. Capitol Riot As Part Of Plea Agreement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller has pleaded guilty to “obstruction of an official proceeding” charge in connection to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. Klete Keller pleaded guilty to the county in exchange for the Department of Justice dropping the other six charges filed against him. Klete Keller (credit: U.S. District Court) Keller will likely face prison time. The obstruction charge is a felony and carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. The judge accepted the guilty plea. No sentencing date has been set. (credit: screenshot from Townhall Media/Julio Rosas) Keller appeared in person before the judge to make his plea. He lives in Colorado Springs. Keller was charged in federal court in Washington after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Thousands of supporters of then-Pres. Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President Joe Biden.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy