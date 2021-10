SALT LAKE CITY — At his first campaign stop, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Nick Mitchell tried his hand at bulldogging at a rodeo in Duchesne County. The 30-year-old South Salt Lake man trained with some Utah County cowboys for three weeks before climbing into the saddle on a borrowed horse on a recent summer night. Alas, the steer proved elusive. It outran him, and Mitchell, a former high school and college football player, never had a chance to wrestle the bovine to the ground.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO