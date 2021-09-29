Ethiopian restaurant to take last food stall at Optimist Hall

Enat Ethiopian Enat Ethiopian opened its first Charlotte restaurant in 2017. (ENAT ETHIOPIAN)

CHARLOTTE — Enat Ethiopian will become the final food hall tenant at Optimist Hall.

Plans call for a 504-square-foot food stall to open in late winter, between Boxcar Betty’s and Ava. That Charlotte concept specializes in traditional East African dishes with a modern flair.

