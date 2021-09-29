Ethiopian restaurant to take last food stall at Optimist Hall
CHARLOTTE — Enat Ethiopian will become the final food hall tenant at Optimist Hall.
[Pizzeria in Mooresville gets a nod from Delish.com]
Plans call for a 504-square-foot food stall to open in late winter, between Boxcar Betty’s and Ava. That Charlotte concept specializes in traditional East African dishes with a modern flair.
.
(Watch the video below: Restaurant reserves table as tribute to soldiers killed in Kabul attack)
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0