Norristown, PA

Norristown Mom Melissa Wallo Dies At 24

By Nicole Acosta
 7 days ago
Norristown native Melissa Wallo died suddenly on Sept. 25 at the age of 24.

The mother of one graduated from Pope John Paul II High School in Royersford, according to her obituary.

She also attended West Chester University for a short time, her obit says.

She is survived by her two-year-old daughter Avery Lynn, her parents Edward and Caroline Wallo, her brother Matthew Wallo, her paternal grandfather Edward Wallo, her maternal grandmother Rosaria Ceraso, and other loved ones.

Melissa was preceded in death by her brother Brian Wallo, maternal grandfather Frank Ceraso and paternal grandmother Jacqueline Wallo.

Funeral services are set for Oct. 1 at St. Francis of Assisi Church.

