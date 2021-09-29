Flood Advisory issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Keith The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ogallala, Keystone, Kingsley Dam and Broganville. Additional rainfall of 1 inch or so is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 89 and 109. Highway 92 between mile markers 136 and 138.