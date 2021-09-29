James City County Police investigate robbery at CVS

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a CVS.

On the evening of September 26, officers responded to the CVS at 7529 Richmond Road for a robbery.

Police say a person entered the store, grabbed an employee, forced them to walk to the cash register, and demanded money. After the employee opened the register, the person took the cash from the cash drawer and left the store on foot.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black apron, black mask-like material covering their face, and no shoes.

If you are able to identify this individual or know who may have been involved in this incident, please contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.

