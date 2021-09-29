Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announces 6th Annual Governor’s High School Voter Registration Challenge

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced the start of the state’s 6th Annual High School Voter Registration Challenge. This challenge encourages schools to register as many of their voting-age population as possible. Governor Northam says high schools that register at least 65 percent of their eligible senior class will receive a certificate from him and his office. The Governor’s Challenge helps high schools comply with a 2020 law that now requires Virginia public high schools to facilitate voter registration during the school day. Students born before or on November 2nd, 2003 can register to vote in this year’s general election.