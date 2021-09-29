Barter Theatre urges drivers to use caution as show production begins; increased pedestrian traffic in area

Officials at Barter Theatre urge the public to use caution this fall when driving in the area. Barter says they begin holding performances on the main stage this week, which will bring heavy pedestrian traffic back to downtown Abingdon. Pedestrian traffic at Barter Theatre has been low amid the pandemic as shows were not taking place. Theatre officials say they hope to remind motorists that as shows start back up, so will foot traffic. Shows will be in production at Barter throughout the rest of the year. Officials ask drivers to slow their speed and watch for flashing crosswalk signs in downtown Abingdon.