CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Barter Theatre urges drivers to use caution as show production begins; increased pedestrian traffic in area

supertalk929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials at Barter Theatre urge the public to use caution this fall when driving in the area. Barter says they begin holding performances on the main stage this week, which will bring heavy pedestrian traffic back to downtown Abingdon. Pedestrian traffic at Barter Theatre has been low amid the pandemic as shows were not taking place. Theatre officials say they hope to remind motorists that as shows start back up, so will foot traffic. Shows will be in production at Barter throughout the rest of the year. Officials ask drivers to slow their speed and watch for flashing crosswalk signs in downtown Abingdon.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Letter: Safety concerns of drivers & pedestrians

Long ago, there were only a few cars on our local roads. Today, cars or trucks and pedestrians are everywhere. To be safe, can we please follow some common-sense rules of the road?. Drivers: When passing pedestrians on local roads, slow down and stay in your lane. Do not pull...
TRAFFIC
Atlantic City Press

ShopRite LPGA Classic to bring increased traffic, pedestrians to Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The ShopRite LPGA Classic will bring increased traffic and pedestrians to the area this week, police said Tuesday. Through Sunday, motorists can expect more traffic, especially in and around Seaview Hotel and Golf Club on Route 9 and Jimmie Leeds Road. Police encourage travelers to plan accordingly...
GALLOWAY, NJ
ABC7 Los Angeles

Girl never strapped into seat before dying on amusement park ride: Report

The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at a Colorado amusement park earlier this month was never strapped into her seat -- and two operators failed to notice even after a monitor alerted them to a seatbelt safety issue -- before the ride plunged 110 feet, according to a state investigation.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barter Theatre#Foot Traffic
KAAL-TV

Unbelted drivers contribute to increase in traffic deaths

(ABC 6 News) -Public safety officers are speaking out and pleading with people. They're asking the public to put on seatbelts and avoid distracted driving. The state is starting a new click it or ticket campaign After the pandemic decreased the need to drive for over a year, we're back to normal traffic levels according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The roads are busy.
TRAFFIC
kchkradio.net

Sheriff urges drivers to use caution during harvest season

Fall harvest time can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons of the year for the agriculture industry. As farmers head out to their fields, drivers may need to add a few more minutes to their travel time in the event they encounter a tractor or other slow-moving farm equipment. Please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.
SHAKOPEE, MN
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Pedestrians Struck by Impaired Driver in Red Bluff

On the morning of Wednesday, September 15, 2021, one pedestrian was killed, and another pedestrian was injured in a crash that occurred on Luther Road in Red Bluff, California. Details of the Luther Road Pedestrian Crash. According to an Information Officer from the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the deadly incident...
RED BLUFF, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thesalinepost.com

BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE: Saline Area Schools District Urges Parents to Make Alternate Transportation Plants, Issues Call for Drivers

A deepening bus driver shortage has left Saline Area Schools urging parents to make plans for alternate transportation for their children. A district-wide email from Rex Clary, Director of Operations, and Tracey Mulcare, of the operations specialist department, urged parents to prepare their own transportation to and from school in the event of bus cancellations. The email also encouraged parents to download the Ride 360 App to receive notifications in the "somewhat likely event" that a bus route may be canceled due to bus driver absences. Notifications will also be sent using school systems like "School Messenger."
SALINE, MI
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Starts Testing Overnight Traffic Control Shift To Lessen Police Burden

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis begins testing a new strategy Monday to help lessen the load for police. Officers will no longer respond to overnight parking problems during the week. A new shift of Traffic Control staff is being added from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., in addition to the regular daytime hours. Among its responsibilities, Traffic Control directs traffic, enforces parking and helps with road closures for construction or special events. They also respond to parking complaints like blocked driveways or alleys, obstructed bike lanes, fire lanes or crosswalks, as well as handicap parking violations. At about 6 p.m., police take over some of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
supertalk929.com

Paving project in Eastern Star area through Oct. 30

The City of Kingsport announced a new paving project is set to begin in the Eastern Star area. W-L Construction will begin milling and paving areas including Eastern Star Road and Fordtown Road on Monday, October 4th. Flagging operations will be in effect to facilitate traffic flow, however, motorists are urged to seek alternate routes if possible. Drivers should use caution in the Eastern Star area while this project happens. The work is expected to be completed by October 30th.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Portions of Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville closed after bear attack

The National Park Service has temporarily closed portions of the Blue Ridge Highway in neighboring Asheville after an aggressive bear attack that injured two people. The incident occurred near the Folk Art Center when a bear that the agency said was likely provoked by the couple’s dog attacked the people repeated times.
ASHEVILLE, NC
supertalk929.com

VDOT to present public information session on proposed Interstate 81 improvements

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled a public information session for later this month to detail a proposed widening and extension of Interstate 81 in Bristol. The proposal includes widening three lanes of 81 southbound from mile marker 8.1 to 9.7 and the extension of the northbound merge lane...
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

Vine Westbound Ramp To Schuylkill Closed Due To A Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More problems on the roads. A jackknifed tractor-trailer has the Vine westbound ramp to the Schuylkill westbound closed early Tuesday morning. It’s also impacting two left lanes westbound from the Parkway to the Schuylkill exit. Police and emergency road crews are currently directing traffic as they work to clear the scene. And flooding continues to cause lane restrictions on I-95 northbound between Betsy Ross Bridge and Bridge Street. Police activity 🚔 CLOSES down the Vine WB ramp to Schuylkill WB, also, blocks two left lanes WB from the Parkway to the Schuylkill. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/JDXTauIef6 — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 5, 2021 Also, watch for a stalled vehicle southbound blocking the right lane in that same area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
supertalk929.com

GALLERY: Seven departments battle blaze in downtown Marion

More than 60 firefighters from seven departments converged on a structure fire early Tuesday in downtown Marion that left the business destroyed. Crews arrived on the scene just after 2 a.m. at Past Time Antique Emporium in the 200 block of East Main Street. One agency reported that flames were already visible from the building’s rooftop when personnel began to knock down the fire.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy