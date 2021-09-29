CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Russell Westbrook wanted nothing to do with the Clippers in trade talks

By Jordanna Clark
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook is entering his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers and wanted nothing to do with the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason. There’s only one team that plays at Staples Center that Russell Westbrook wanted to suit up for and if you’re a good guesser, you know that it wasn’t the Los Angeles Clippers. In July, Westbrook was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Los Angeles Clippers#Staples Center#The Washington Wizards#Gm#Hell#The Phoenix Suns
lakers365.com

LeBron James Calls Out Doubters On Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis Fit

Russell Westbrook is arguably the worst high-volume three-point shooter in NBA history, and hasn't exactly made sustained efforts in the past to diversify his offensive game when sharing the floor with another high-usage superstar. LeBron James, obviously, is aware of those concerns and others about Westbrook's fit with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's just not buying into them like so many league followers who expect their partnership to crumble on the game's biggest stage.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Tried to Convince Bradley Beal to Request Wizards Trade

Russell Westbrook may have requested a trade out of Washington, but he did not leave former teammate Bradley Beal in the lurch. Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Westbrook pushed Beal to also request a trade from the Wizards, an opportunity which Beal declined. The All-Star guard did ultimately give Westbrook his blessing to pursue a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, which was completed ahead of the 2021 NBA draft.
NBA
chatsports.com

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Is The ‘Ultimate Competitor’ Says Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers were not content with the results of this past season, nor were they willing to sit around and watch other teams improve their rosters. This led to the team pulling off a questionable and bold blockbuster trade for superstar Russell Westbrook. After two seasons of LeBron...
NBA
FOX Sports

Russell Westbrook is revamping his shot for new role with Lakers

Russell Westbrook can do a lot of things on the basketball court. The NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2017 has put a stamp on the league like no player ever has – racking up triple-doubles like the IRS collects debts and setting a benchmark for statistical supremacy at the point guard position.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
lakers365.com

Odds News: Russell Westbrook At Long Odds To Win NBA MVP

It's no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy off-season, returning only three players from last year's squad while adding a grip of NBA veterans. Returning from last year's team are LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who projects to have a far larger role for the team in 2021-22. Among the additions, there were none bigger than Russell Westbrook.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook set to star in Showtime sports documentary 'Passion Play'

Nine-time All-NBA guard Russell Westbrook's mercurial persona has long been evident to fans, and in October they can watch how it developed. Showtime Sports documentary films will release "Passion Play: Russell Westbrook" -- a film about the former MVP's journey from high school to the NBA -- on Friday, Oct. 15 on its network, on-demand and streaming platforms.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes huge announcement ahead of Lakers training camp

Russell Westbrook hasn’t even been a Los Angeles Laker for more than two months, and yet he’s already gone full Hollywood. And no, he’s not starring in Space Jam 3. The Lakers guard is producing a documentary with Showtime centered around his own rise, from high school prospect to future NBA MVP. The documentary followed him in his stint with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, before his eventual trade to Los Angeles.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

155K+
Followers
348K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy