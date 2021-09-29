LCBOE met
The Lewis County Board of Education met in a regular called session on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 6:02 p.m. at the Lewis County Board of Education Board Meeting Room located at 206 South Court Street. With the exception of Cassie Couch, all board members were present: Chair Glenda Atkinson, Vice-Chair Johnny Clayton, Derek Cotham, Paula Dyer, Blake Farr, Lindsey Himes, Jackie Holt, and Phyllis Townsend. Prior to the regular scheduled meeting, board members met at 5:15 p.m. in the board meeting room to discuss the board policies that were included on the agenda.www.lewisherald.com
