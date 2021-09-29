CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Kingsport Aquatic Center hosting “Drool Pawty”; pool party for dogs

supertalk929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kingsport Aquatic Center is hosting a dog swim party this weekend. This “Drool Pawty” event offers dogs a chance to play in the toddler area of the center’s outdoor pool. Organizers say pets can swim, play, and make new puppy friends at this pool party. Admission is five dollars per dog and free to owners. There is a limit of two dogs per person, and the dogs’ handler must be above age 18. All dogs must be up to date on vaccinations with record proof during registration. To register for this event, visit SwimKingsport.com and find the special events tab. The dog swim party happens this Saturday from 1 to 3 PM.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
supertalk929.com

Kingsport Parks and Recreation hosting Fall Break Camp for kids

Kingsport Parks and Recreation announced they will host a Fall Break Camp for kids this October. The center says this camp is for kids age 6 to 12. Activities include sports, games, crafts, outside adventures, and more. Camp participants will need to pack a lunch and snack daily. The camp will take place October 11-15th at the V.O. Dobbins Complex. Registration for this camp is open to the public now. Fees are 30 dollars for Kingsport city residents and 50 for non-city residents. Families can register at KingsportParksandRecreation.org.
KINGSPORT, TN
Santa Clarita Radio

Samuel Dixon’s Duck Dash Returns To Santa Clarita Aquatics Center

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s (SDHFC) Duck Dash is returning to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to fundraise for accessible mental health services for those in need during their 19th annual duck races on Saturday. Intending to raise money for accessible mental health services, participants and local vendors are scheduled...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA to host first annual Neon Dog Walk at Sunset Park

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Grab your pets and your neon! The Nevada SPCA will be hosting its inaugural Neon Dog Walk event, benefiting their new valley location, which will open at the end of the month. The event will be taking place Saturday, October 9, from 6 PM until 9...
NEVADA STATE
visitmarshfield.com

Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Center

Generation after generation of families have cooled off on hot summer days at Hefko Pool, and each has their own fond memory at the pool. After years and years of use, it’s time to say goodbye to Hefko and hello to new summer fun experiences at the new aquatic center, Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Center. The state-of-the-art outdoor complex features recreational elements for kids of all ages: multiple water slides, a climbing wall, a current channel and a lap and recreation pool for a full day of fun in the water. Back on land, you can also enjoy a game of basketball, enjoy a snack or two at the full concession stand, have the convenience of family changing rooms with private changing stalls, and enjoy the use of a reservable shelter, a party room, a grass area, shade structures, and plenty of lounge chairs. As we look forward to getting outdoors, it’s the perfect way to keep the kids entertained while soaking up the sun.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Pool Party#All Dogs#Aquatic
alaskasnewssource.com

Indoor pool just for dogs gives furry friends an option for winter exercise

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As temperatures continue to drop, and the snow falls, it can be tough to keep your pet active during the wintry months. So, why not take take them swimming? Yes — swimming. There’s an indoor pool in Anchorage open year-round and it’s just for dogs. It’s...
96.7 The River

Where Are We At With Plans For A Sartell Aquatic Center?

Most of my life, I've heard so many people say that central Minnesota needs some sort of aquatic facility for families, like Wisconsin Dells. That reality might be closer than you think. Supporters of an outdoor aquatic center coming to Sartell have organized and are trying their best to make...
SARTELL, MN
Only In Utah

Enjoy Unlimited Scenery & Wildlife On A Canyonlands River Cruise In Utah

Whether you’re a local or just breezing through, there’s one amazing way to view Utah’s beautiful section of the Colorado River. Spot local wildlife and enjoy 360° scenery on a gorgeous river cruise of your choosing. Canyonlands by Night and Day has a trip for everyone. Bookmark this destination for future travels and make memories […] The post Enjoy Unlimited Scenery & Wildlife On A Canyonlands River Cruise In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
CU Boulder News & Events

10 things to do this weekend: Nature scavenger hunt, pool party, more

This weekend brings Feel Good Fridays, open mic night, an In the Heights movie screening, yoga for stress and anxiety, a Buff Pool party with live music, Climate Cabaret and more. Feel Good Fridays. 12:15–12:45 p.m. CU Art Museum. Come learn about a work of art and then participate in...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
derbyinformer.com

‘Milt is the man:' Pool room dedicated to senior center fixture

The billiards room at the Derby Senior Center was dedicated to longtime member Milt Moore on Sept. 13. But long before his name ever sits atop the pool room’s entryway, his contributions to the senior center are already well established. Moore, 99, is one of the members who helped bring...
DERBY, KS
cobbcountycourier.com

Bingo tomorrow night at the Freeman Poole Center

The Cobb County Facebook page announced there will be bingo tomorrow night at the Freeman Poole Senior Center. Freeman Poole Senior Center will hold a fundraiser Bingo event 1 p.m.–3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Cost is $3 with tickets sold at the center. Advance registration required. No tickets will be sold at the event. Funds raised will benefit Freeman Poole Senior Center. This event is for those aged 55 and older. The center is located at 4025 S Hurt Rd., Smyrna. Call 770-801-3400 for more information.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wbrz.com

Crestworth Early Learning Center to host 'Pre-K Community Helper Party'

BATON ROUGE - An event that will offer assistance, and even childcare supplies, to parents and guardians is scheduled to take place this Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Jewel J. Newman Community Center is partnering with EBR Early Childhood Community Network and One Breath for a “Pre-K Community Helper Party.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
tsnews.com

Senior center to host pool tournament

HAYSVILLE – The Haysville Senior Center is putting its new game room to good use and hosting a multi-senior pool tournament.The event will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and continue on each Tuesday through Nov. 2. The tournament will begin each Tuesday at 1 p.m. Six teams of four will compete for cash prizes. Each team member will pay a $5 entry fee. The fees collected will be divided as prizes for the top three teams. Reservations are taken on a first come, first served basis.“This is the first tim...
HAYSVILLE, KS
ABC7 Los Angeles

Girl never strapped into seat before dying on amusement park ride: Report

The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at a Colorado amusement park earlier this month was never strapped into her seat -- and two operators failed to notice even after a monitor alerted them to a seatbelt safety issue -- before the ride plunged 110 feet, according to a state investigation.
ACCIDENTS
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
My 1053 WJLT

Get Away With 16+ Friends To This Secluded 140-Acre Kentucky Retreat – Take A Look Inside

Even though we think of summer as the time of the year we take vacations, some of my favorite times to get away are the Fall and winter. During the fall, we have traveled to Vermont and Colorado to see the Fall foliage. Both places took my breath away. but, right here, in Southern Indiana and Illinois, along with Western Kentucky, we have incredible views of the beauty of Fall.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLOX

Margaritaville hosts Cruise-In Block Party

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ‘Cruisin’ the Coast’ drivers filed in and out of Margaritaville Resort throughout the day Tuesday for a Cruise-in Block Party. Chief Marketing Officer Tessy Lambert said it was the largest turnout they have ever seen, with vehicles lining up in the parking lot around 6 a.m.
BILOXI, MS
Journal

Aquatic center welcomes first swimmers

NEW ULM — At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the zero-depth and recreation sections of New Ulm’s new aquatic center opened to the public for the first time. Several children and a few parents were at the pool, ready to swim and try out the new amenities. The two flume slides were...
NEW ULM, MN
supertalk929.com

Downtown Greeneville’s 12th Annual “Scarecrows of Main” competition happening now

Public voting is happening now for Main Street Greeneville’s 12th Annual “Scarecrows of Main” competition. This contest allows the public to vote for their favorite scarecrows displayed around downtown Greeneville. This year’s event features 25 different scarecrows made and designed by local businesses, organizations, residents, and kids. The display location includes the eighteen-block downtown area—known as the Main Street District. Voting remains open through October 24th. More information and a link to vote can be found here.
GREENEVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy