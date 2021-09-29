Kingsport Aquatic Center hosting “Drool Pawty”; pool party for dogs
The Kingsport Aquatic Center is hosting a dog swim party this weekend. This “Drool Pawty” event offers dogs a chance to play in the toddler area of the center’s outdoor pool. Organizers say pets can swim, play, and make new puppy friends at this pool party. Admission is five dollars per dog and free to owners. There is a limit of two dogs per person, and the dogs’ handler must be above age 18. All dogs must be up to date on vaccinations with record proof during registration. To register for this event, visit SwimKingsport.com and find the special events tab. The dog swim party happens this Saturday from 1 to 3 PM.www.supertalk929.com
