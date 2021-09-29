Kingsport Aquatic Center hosting “Drool Pawty”; pool party for dogs

Generation after generation of families have cooled off on hot summer days at Hefko Pool, and each has their own fond memory at the pool. After years and years of use, it’s time to say goodbye to Hefko and hello to new summer fun experiences at the new aquatic center, Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Center. The state-of-the-art outdoor complex features recreational elements for kids of all ages: multiple water slides, a climbing wall, a current channel and a lap and recreation pool for a full day of fun in the water. Back on land, you can also enjoy a game of basketball, enjoy a snack or two at the full concession stand, have the convenience of family changing rooms with private changing stalls, and enjoy the use of a reservable shelter, a party room, a grass area, shade structures, and plenty of lounge chairs. As we look forward to getting outdoors, it’s the perfect way to keep the kids entertained while soaking up the sun.

