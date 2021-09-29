Mike Tomlin Says Steelers ‘Won’t Push Panic Button,' But Vegas Already Has
Pittsburgh Steelers' fans are ready to tear up their favorite team's futures tickets and throw them into the Allegheny River. Pittsburgh enters Game 4 of the NFL calendar at 1-2; playing the role of the caboose of the AFC North division through the first three games. Despite an impressive road win to begin the year at Buffalo, things have gone south in a hurry, losing two straight games as home favorites to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals for the first time since 2018.fansided.com
