Mike Tomlin Says Steelers ‘Won’t Push Panic Button,' But Vegas Already Has

Every team in the AFC North is 3-1 except the Steelers, who are 1-3 after dropping their third straight game against the Packers on Sunday. There are multiple reasons for Pittsburgh's struggles, but chief among them might be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who at 39 is overseeing one of the NFL's least productive offenses. On Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Roethlisberger is dealing with "hip issues" but declined to leave the door open for an eventual QB change, saying the veteran will "absolutely" remain under center.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO