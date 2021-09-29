Detroit Lions look to get TE T.J. Hockenson back stuffing box scores after quiet outing

Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, George Kittle. Those are the only three tight ends that most agree are at the top of the position. There are a few people out there who believe Kittle’s solid two-year stretch of 2018 and 2019 overshadow his greater flaws as a pass-catcher. There are those who believe Travis Kelce isn’t a good enough blocker to be considered elite. Those complaints about Kelce are totally unfounded. Kelce has actually been an above-average blocker at the tight end position for a few years now. There are some Patriots stans who would probably argue that Rob Gronkowski still belongs in that category, especially given what he’s been able to do in the first two weeks of this season. However, I’d like to suggest a different name to join the ranks of the “tight end elite.”

