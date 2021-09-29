CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions look to get TE T.J. Hockenson back stuffing box scores after quiet outing

By Benjamin Raven
MLive
MLive
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALLEN PARK -- T.J. Hockenson had 16 receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games, standing as the focal point of Detroit’s passing attack and one of the most productive tight ends in the league. Hockenson was limited to two catches on only two targets for...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Dan Campbell confirms Detroit Lions are looking to trade LB Jamie Collins

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins didn't report to the practice facility on Thursday, and coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the team is exploring a trade for the nine-year veteran. Campbell felt it was important to be transparent throughout the process, explaining that the team has met...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Is the Lions’ TJ Hockenson elite?

Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, George Kittle. Those are the only three tight ends that most agree are at the top of the position. There are a few people out there who believe Kittle’s solid two-year stretch of 2018 and 2019 overshadow his greater flaws as a pass-catcher. There are those who believe Travis Kelce isn’t a good enough blocker to be considered elite. Those complaints about Kelce are totally unfounded. Kelce has actually been an above-average blocker at the tight end position for a few years now. There are some Patriots stans who would probably argue that Rob Gronkowski still belongs in that category, especially given what he’s been able to do in the first two weeks of this season. However, I’d like to suggest a different name to join the ranks of the “tight end elite.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Kalif Raymond
Person
Justin Fields
FanSided

Detroit Lions: Time for more Derrick Barnes in Detroit?

The Detroit Lions led the Green bay Packers 17-14 at halftime on Monday, but despite the lead it almost felt inevitable on every drive that the Packers were going to score. This was proven by the 21-0 second half run by Green Bay to close out the game led by Aaron Jones 4 touchdown performance.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike Valenti Ponders Trading T.J. Hockenson and Frank Ragnow

The Detroit Lions do not appear like a team that will be competing for a playoff spot anytime soon. Because of this, fans and pundits alike are floating out theories to improve the team. In the case of one prominent figure within Detroit sports media, that solution may include trading...
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live score updates, highlights, latest news

It’s Week 3, and for the Detroit Lions, it means another opportunity to find its first win in the Dan Campbell era. The Lions have showed glimpses of being a team that can compete with the big boys in this league, but they’ve yet to put together more than a half of that kind of play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Daily News

First look: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears odds and lines

The Detroit Lions (0-3) and Chicago Bears (1-2) meet Sunday in Week 4 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Soldier Field. Below, we look at the Lions vs. Bears odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Lions lost 19-17 at home in Week 3...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Detroit Lions looking to trade veteran LB, opening door for former Purdue star

The Detroit Lions are reportedly looking to trade veteran linebacker Jamie Collins, a move that is expected to open the door for a rookie out of Purdue. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are looking to move Collins and will play young guys at linebacker moving forward. That is expected to open the door for rookie Derrick Barnes, Detroit’s fourth-round draft pick this year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Look: Did That Just Happen to Detroit Lions?

NFL history was made at Ford Field, but unfortunately it came at the expense of the Detroit Lions. Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has certainly been fond of kicking at Ford Field in the past. Prior to a miss during Sundays game against the Lions, Tucker had made 27 consecutive...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions get screwed by officials to give Ravens last-second record FG attempt [Video]

If you just got finished watching Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker kick an NFL record 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions, you are probably sick to your stomach. But what you may not have noticed is that on the previous play, there should have been a delay of game penalty called on the Ravens as Lamar Jackson clearly snapped the football after the play clock had expired.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Notes: D’Andre Swift could get more involved in the Detroit Lions’ passing game

After Monday night’s loss, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked if he believed the team had enough talent in their receiving corps to hang with good offensive teams like the Green Bay Packers. Campbell replied that he believes the team has the talent, but they’re still trying to figure out where each wide receiver is best served for this offense.
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Lions look to avoid 0-3 start against the Baltimore Ravens

The Detroit Lions are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2015, as the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. The Lions have shown glimpses of decent football this season but have yet to put together a complete performance. Here’s the preview for a pivotal Week Three matchup.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 2 rookie review: Monday was a quiet night

Week 2 of the 2021 regular season is completed and for the Detroit Lions’ nine rookies, it was a mixed bag of participation levels. Five were counted on to start, one was inactive, and another was strangely left on the bench despite the rest of his position group struggling. Let’s...
NFL
MLive

Looking ahead: Detroit Lions draw Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s potent rushing attack in Week 3

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions come off the short week with the tall task of defending former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore opened the year on a sour note, losing to the Raiders, but recovered with an impressive win against the Chiefs last week. The Ravens kept Kansas City off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter of their 36-35 victory, intercepting Patrick Mahomes and recovering a fumble in the final frame.
NFL
fantasypros.com

T.J. Hockenson goes cold Sunday grabbing just two catches

After totaling 20 targets over the first two weeks of the season, Hockenson saw just two passes sent his way as the Ravens took away one of Jared Goff's safety valves. However, thanks in part to a surprising showing from the subpar Detroit defense, Goff also attempted just 30 passes after throwing 93 over the first two outings. With Goff more likely than not to attempt more throws than that in a given game, there should be plenty of better days ahead for Hockenson and his fantasy investors.
NFL
Yardbarker

Have NFL Defenses Figured Out T.J. Hockenson?

It was inevitably going to happen. National Football League defenses have figured out that Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is among the most talented players to suit up at his position. For the Baltimore Ravens, the plan on defense was to double Hockenson and force the Lions offense to...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Bears Working To Get ‘Back On Track’ For Sunday’s Game Against Lions

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a pull out all the stops kind of week at Halas Hall after the offense’s abysmal performance against the Browns. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports that includes Matt Nagy inviting the players to give their input on Tuesday. “We had a good talk with him. Take...
NFL
MLive

MLive

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy