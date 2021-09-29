CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

League of Legends: Patch 11.20 Full Notes

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

With the pro updates done, Riot’s back on schedule with 11.20. In a short turnaround, Riot Phlox has released the full notes for the next League of Legends patch 11.20. There are a few changes from the 11.20 preview including no more Senna buffs (thankfully) and an Imperial Mandate buff. These changes won’t shake up the game too much but there’ll be some welcomed additions to the play rotation now that’ll make things a little more interesting. Here’re all the changes coming in the next update.

blogoflegends.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Pokemon Unite Update 1.1.1.8 Patch Notes Revealed

The newest Pokemon Unite update is much more than a mobile port. Finally the wait is over; Pokemon Unite is coming to mobile phones tomorrow and TiMi Studios has prepared big surprises to celebrate the new 1.1.1.8 update with some big drops in its patch notes. New Pokemon, pre-registration rewards,...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

NBA 2K22 Update 1.5 Patch Notes

NBA 2K22 has today launched update 1.5 on next-gen platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with today’s update. Today’s patch is mainly just a cleanup on various issues to improve the player experience but additionally brings stability and optimization fixes. Realistically, once this update is downloaded, you should see a nice and noticeable improvement in performance and consistency. This is especially true on the side of the Xbox Series X. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with NBA 2K22 update 1.5!
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends September 22 patch notes: Crash errors, Sheila infinite ammo fix

Apex Legends’ awaited hotfix for the Season 10 server issues is finally here. The update will hopefully stop to the crashes players have been experiencing since the Evolution Collection event. Since the launch of the Evolution Collection event, Apex Legends has been down more than it’s been up. Players have...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

War Thunder Update 3.87 Patch Notes

Update 3.87 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer Gaijin Entertainment has now released a new update for War Thunder that should be rolling out now to all platforms. On PS4 the patch number is 3.87 while on PS5 it’s 01.000.052. Officially though, the patch is number 2.9.0.50 for PC and number 2.9.0.48 for consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Phlox#Imperial Mandate#Krug Gromp Base#70 100 130 160 190#Ap#Jarvan Iv Passive#Elise Base Health
dexerto.com

Everything in CoD Mobile Season 8 update: full 2nd Anniversary patch notes

CoD Mobile just turned two and to celebrate the second anniversary, Season 8 has now arrived. From major Battle Royale 2.0 improvements, the introduction of Blackout, and a ton of new weapons, modes, and cosmetics, here’s everything there is to know. The latest CoD Mobile update has arrived, with Season...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

League of Legends: Tyler1 The New “Face” of League of Legends

In a recent unexpected turn of events League of Legends adopted Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp as their mascot for a couple of hours. There’s been a long history of turmoil between the familiar Twitch streamer and Riot Games but all that is now a thing of the past. Even if this is a quick laugh for everyone in the community it’s amazing to see how far Tyler1 has come.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Brawlhalla Update 5.12 Patch Notes

Brawlhalla has today launched update 5.12 on all platforms, so here’s everything you can expect to see from today’s update. This patch is a continuation of the crossover event between both Brawlhalla and The Walking Dead, this time bringing in both Maggie and Negan (the old version) to shake up the competition. The duo mirror the abilities of Jhala and Jaeyun respectively, so players of those two characters should have no issue getting into the Walking Dead counterparts. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Brawlhalla update 5.12!
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Apex Legends 1.81 patch notes: Server stability, Shiela & Rampart fixes, more

Apex Legends has had severe server issues since the release of the Evolution Collection Event. Thankfully, the developers have shipped a patch to address these problems. The server issues began for Apex Legends as soon as the Evolution Collection Event dropped in Season 10. The update caused players to crash and disconnect from lobbies, causing frustration for the community.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Netflix
attackofthefanboy.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Update 1.05 has arrived for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is version 1.005.000 on PS5. This patch addresses a few minor issues and adds a small number of quality of life features. Players can now use photo mode when sitting with the Rot, and maximum camera sensitivity has been increased. A few instances of blocked progression have been fixed as well. Here’s everything new with Kena: Bridge of Spirits update 1.05.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.22 Patch Notes

Update 2.22 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls Online, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer ZeniMax Online Studios has now released a new patch for the console versions. This includes both the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game. Two days ago a patch was released for PC and Mac computers.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Crossout Update 2.52 Patch Notes

Update 2.52 has arrived for Crossout, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer Targem Games has now released a new update for Crossout on September 23rd, 2021. The patch should now be rolling out to the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the patch number is 2.52.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Apex Legends Patch Includes Fix for Recent Crashes

After working on Apex Legends' server problems throughout the weekend, Respawn Entertainment released a new update for the game on Wednesday in hopes of fixing the problems players have been encountering since the start of the Evolution event. Players were able to download the update on Wednesday prior to Respawn's official announcement, but shortly afterwards, a set of patch notes was released to detail everything that had changed. Topping the list of patch notes was a solution that was supposed to resolve crashing errors players were experiencing, though it's not guaranteed that players will be without crashes entirely.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Lost Judgment Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Update 1.02 has arrived for Lost Judgment and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This functions as the day one patch soon for the soon to be released Lost Judgement. Size-wise, it looks to be a few hundred MB on PS4 and PS5 and is expected to sure up some smaller issues as gameplay optimization for both consoles as well as some performance fixes too. The previous update added some DLC in and was around 1.5 GB, so this one seems to be doing low-level maintenance to make sure everything goes swimmingly on launch day. Here’s everything new with Lost Judgement Update 1.02.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Factorio September 24 Update Patch Notes

Factorio has launched a brand new update today (September 24), so here’s the full list of changes and additions with today’s patch. For those who choose to browse the open servers available across the game, there’s a massive change today. It’s hard to understand in the team’s writing, but to put it in English, users banned from servers for things like griefing and issues of the like can now potentially be banned from other servers for the same reason. This is major in the effort of combating griefers but isn’t all that’s been changed. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Factorio’s September 24 update!
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

The Division 2 Update 1.35 Patch Notes

Update 1.35 has arrived for The Division 2 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Ubisoft has now released a brand new update for The Division 2 just days after patch 1.34 landed. Patch 1.34 was not a huge update since it only added a few bug fixes to the game. The new update did not add any new content of features.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Update 1.10 arrived for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The following changes will affect how the Doc and Demolisher kit performs in the game, its kits and perks have been rebalanced and fixed, so players now will have to adapt to the former changes. Some issues regarding the game’s environment, UI, and challenge cards have been fixed, so now the experience should be a lot better. Here’s everything new with Aliens: Fireteam Elite update 1.10.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Surviving Mars Update 1.29 Patch Notes

Update 1.29 has arrived for Surviving Mars, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer Haemimont Games has now released a new update for Surviving Mars today. If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the patch number is 1.29. However, this is officially known as game version number 1008107.
RETAIL
FanSided

FanSided

155K+
Followers
348K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy