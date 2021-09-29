League of Legends: Patch 11.20 Full Notes
With the pro updates done, Riot’s back on schedule with 11.20. In a short turnaround, Riot Phlox has released the full notes for the next League of Legends patch 11.20. There are a few changes from the 11.20 preview including no more Senna buffs (thankfully) and an Imperial Mandate buff. These changes won’t shake up the game too much but there’ll be some welcomed additions to the play rotation now that’ll make things a little more interesting. Here’re all the changes coming in the next update.blogoflegends.com
