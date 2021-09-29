CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Shocking Murder in Katy, Texas as Brother Allegedly Stabs Twin Sister

By Jim Weaver
 7 days ago
Reports are coming out of Katy, Texas about a teenager that has allegedly killed his twin sister in a suburb west of Houston. As of this writing, the investigation is in the very early stages but reports have it that the 17-year-old male fatally stabbed his twin sister inside the home located in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court last night. It is believed that the parents were at home at the time but were possibly asleep when the stabbing occurred.

Arlington High School Shooter Captured Within Hours

Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas was the site of a school shooting this morning (Wednesday, October 6) around 9:15 AM. rea. Fortunately, no one was killed in the incident but several students were injured. Authorities say the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school. Area police agencies were searching for Timothy Simpkins, 18.
ARLINGTON, TX
Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List

Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Fan Expo Dallas 2021 Wrap – Masked-Up Mayhem

Apparently, there are a ton of Comic-Convention-type folks in North Texas that have missed those events since the pandemic began. Well, they're back, the conventions and the folks. Donna and I went to Fan Expo in Dallas a couple of weekends ago, it's been a while since we have been...
DALLAS, TX
Longtime Texarkana Pizza Place on Richmond Rd Bites The Dust

Richmond Road has one less pizza restaurant to dine in today, and that's sad. Not sure where to place the blame, pandemic, pizza competition on Richmond Rd, slower business because it's a buffet (which would also be due to the pandemic), can't find employees (another pandemic thing), or what, but I hate to see it happen.
TEXARKANA, AR
One Man Dead in Texarkana Overnight Shooting

Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a shooting that took place last night that has left one man dead. Yesterday, Monday, September 20, 2021 at approximately 8:55 pm Texarkana Arkansas patrol officers were notified of multiple gunshots in the area of East 11th and California Streets in Texarkana, Arkansas. Within minutes more calls came in reporting that a man was lying in a yard on E 11th Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found a black male victim, later identified as Keith McFadden, 40 years of age, of Texarkana, Texas. He appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. McFadden was attended to by Lifenet but the man had died.
TEXARKANA, AR
