League of Legends: Netflix's Arcane Given A Release Date

Arcane will be avaliable for streaming very soon. Following up the character reveal for Netflix's Arcane, on Sep 25 the official trailer for the game was released and the highly anticipated series finally has a release date. They hype has been building for years and now we won't have to wait much longer to create our theories on what'll become of our heroes in the brand new series. If you've been waiting to see some of your favorite champions on the big screen like the majority of us the good news is you won't have to wait much longer.

