Halsey celebrated their 27th birthday with someone extra special this year: Their newborn, Ender Ridley, who they welcomed with their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, in July. To mark the special occasion, Halsey shared adorable new Instagram pics of baby Ender's face, showing how much her little one has grown over the course of two months. “The best birthday gift there is,” she captioned her post. In case you haven’t seen the singer’s latest baby photos yet, I’m warning you: They’re too much to handle.

