Wisconsin State

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in children 'steadily rising' in Wisconsin

By Taylor Lumpkin
 7 days ago
It's a trend in Wisconsin that's starting to cause some concern: The number of kids in the state who are testing positive for COVID-19 as well as being hospitalized for the virus is steadily on the rise.

According to Children's Wisconsin, just in this past week, 12 children were hospitalized at their Milwaukee campus after testing positive. Ten were admitted the week before, and five children were hospitalized the week of Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, the percentage of rooms occupied by kids with COVID-19 at Children's Wisconsin-Milwaukee Hospital is also slowly going up. This week, 28% of rooms were filled with children who had COVID-19. That's a 4% increase from the 24% who occupied rooms two weeks prior during the week of Sept. 8.

Health officials say COVID-19 activity in Wisconsin kids continues to be high, with twice the number of kids testing positive for the virus compared to one month ago.

Back in August, nearly 2,100 kids between the ages of 0 and 17 had tested positive in Wisconsin. And as of last week, more than 4,200 children in the state have tested positive for the virus.

In a statement regarding the rise in cases in kids, Children's Chief Medical Officer Michael Gutzeit said, "The best way to stop this trajectory and protect our kids is through the precautions we already know work. I encourage families and school districts to reinforce the use of masks to decrease the spread of viruses."

Health officials add that they are encouraged by the news that Pfizer is inching closer to vaccinating kids ages 5-11.

