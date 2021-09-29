CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Business Report: September 29th, 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe USPS says mail could take up to five days to deliver now and United Airlines prepares to fire employees who refuse COVID-19 vaccinations. Jane King is in New York with these stories and more.

Post-Bulletin

All major US airlines but Delta now have employee vaccine mandate

ATLANTA -- In August, United Airlines became the first major U.S. carrier to require that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Other major U.S. airlines, including American and Southwest, announced over the weekend and on Monday that they also are requiring employees to get shots. The moves came after Reuters reported Friday that the White House has pushed carriers to do so.
KVOE

US Postal Service adjusts service times for First-Class mail deliveries

The US Postal Service is implementing new service standards for First-Class Mail. That means the prospect of longer delivery times for letters, small packages, bills and tax documents. Last month, the agency announced it would increase its normal delivery times by a day or two, especially for mail traveling longer...
NY1

USPS to slow delivery for certain long-distance mail starting Friday

The U.S. Postal Service is advising Americans to plan ahead if they are going to send mail long distances in the near future, as certain mail delivery will be slowed down starting Friday, Oct. 1. The vast majority of mail — 61% of first-class mail and 93% of periodicals —...
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
WTAJ

Google: flight search tool can help you fly ‘greener’

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Searching for flights on Google just got “greener.” A new search feature rolled out Wednesday tells users which flights have lower carbon emissions, giving them the ability to choose flights based on carbon emissions just as they would price or the number of layovers. A basic search for flights will […]
