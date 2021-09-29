CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Addams Family 2 Director Addresses Possibility of This Cast Coming to Live-Action

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-running nature of The Addams Family means that new projects featuring the characters are developed every few years through a variety of mediums. While there's no live-action film announced, many audiences look at the casting choices for the animated The Addams Family as some of the most successful takes on the characters, leaving audiences to hope the cast of the animated films could also join a live-action project. The Addams Family 2 director Conrad Vernon, however, noted that while he is especially proud of the cast of this series, bringing them into live-action would come with a number of challenges and complications that he doesn't face in the world of animation. The Addams Family 2 hits theaters and Premium VOD on October 1st.

