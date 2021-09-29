State agencies recommend flood insurance for homes downslope from burned areas

Now that the Cedar and Cub creek fires are out, residents in some areas within the burn scars may have more to worry about from flooding, state agencies are saying. Representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, state Department of Natural Resources, Okanogan County Conservation District, National Weather Service and Okanogan County Department of Emergency Management held a virtual meeting Wednesday evening (Sept. 22), to discuss the results of the Forest Service’s Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) report for the two fires, as well as reviews from the U.S. Geological Survey.