CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okanogan County, WA

State agencies recommend flood insurance for homes downslope from burned areas

By Natalie Johnson
Methow Valley News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Cedar and Cub creek fires are out, residents in some areas within the burn scars may have more to worry about from flooding, state agencies are saying. Representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, state Department of Natural Resources, Okanogan County Conservation District, National Weather Service and Okanogan County Department of Emergency Management held a virtual meeting Wednesday evening (Sept. 22), to discuss the results of the Forest Service’s Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) report for the two fires, as well as reviews from the U.S. Geological Survey.

methowvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans haggle over short-term debt fix

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans were expected to continue negotiating on Thursday to avert a debt crisis after Democrats showed openness to a Republican offer to allow an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December. Democrats called off an early Wednesday afternoon vote after...
POLITICS
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Okanogan County, WA
Government
County
Okanogan County, WA
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#National Weather Service#Weather#The U S Forest Service#The Forest Service#Gobbler
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy