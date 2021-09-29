Edgewater, OCP are No. 1 in FHSAA RPI regional playoff rankings

The second installment of FHSAA football rating percentage index (RPI) rankings offer optimism for many Orlando area teams entering Week 6 of the regular season.

Lake Mary (4-0, .802) ranks No. 4 among all classifications and No. 1 ahead of defending state champion Sanford Seminole (5-0, .732) and St. Johns Creekside (5-0, .717) in Class 8A Region 1. The ‘Noles fell from No. 5 last week to No. 23 overall in RPI following a victory against Daytona Beach Mainland.

Weekly RPI rankings factor a team’s winning percentage, the winning percentage of a team’s opponents and the winning percentage of a team’s opponent’s opponents.

Lake Mary’s four opponents own a combined 11-9 record. Seminole’s opponents sit at 9-12.

Venice (4-0, .843) maintains the overall No. 1 ranking in RPI as the projected top seed in 8A. Class 4A’s Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (4-0, .808) ranks No. 2 and 6A’s Fort Myers Dunbar (3-0, .804) ranks No. 3.

District games and a notable clash between state powers Friday will help add clarity to the standings in the weeks ahead.

In 8A District 2, Lake Mary hosts No. 9 DeLand (1-1, .591) while Oviedo, which comes in at No. 12, is home vs. No. 10 Flagler Palm Coast (2-2, .572). The Lions are 3-1 with a .545 RPI after losing for the first time last week.

The ‘Noles are home against 3A’s Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (3-1, .678) in a matchup that adds weight to the résumés of both teams. The Lions finished state runners-up in 2020.

Edgewater (4-1, .693) climbed three spots to No. 1 in 7A Region 2 ahead of Stuart Martin County (4-0, .679), the only remaining unbeaten team in the region. No. 8 Harmony (3-1, .547) hosts No. 4 Viera (3-1, .659) on Friday in District 7.

Orlando Christian Prep (2-1, .694) moved ahead of unbeaten Melbourne Holy Trinity Episcopal (5-0, .658) for the No. 1 spot in 2A Region 2. Foundation Academy (3-1, .578) ranks fourth behind Zephyrhills Christian (3-1, .581).

Four district champions and four at-large teams based on RPI rankings earn playoff spots in each of the four regions in Class 8A, 7A, 6A and 5A. The RPI is used to select and seed all six playoff qualifiers per region in Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Despite missing out on games in each of the past two weeks, Ocoee leads District 3 competitors while ranked No. 6 in 8A Region 1 with a 3-0 record and .644 RPI. Apopka (3-1, .639) and Lake Brantley (3-2, .610) follow at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

Winter Park appears to be on solid footing at No. 4 in 8A Region 1. District 4 rival Timber Creek (2-2, .532) ranks No. 13 after winning last week vs. Oviedo.

Boone (3-1, .637) is up two spots to No. 3 in 8A Region 2 behind Wellington Palm Beach Central (4-0, .794) and Vero Beach (3-1, .666). The Braves play at No. 8 Lake Nona (3-2, .506) on Friday in a District 5 game that provides the winner with a favorable path to a top-four seed.

Kissimmee Osceola (4-1, .589) bumped Dr. Phillips from the No. 7 spot in 8A Region 3. The Panthers (2-3, .573) rank No. 11 followed by other District 9 foes West Orange (3-1, .564) at No. 12 and Olympia (2-2, .495) at No. 13. West Orange hosts DP on Friday.

Orange City University (4-0, .698) moved up one spot to No. 2 in 7A Region 1. The Titans enter their bye week seated behind Port Orange Spruce Creek (5-0, .702). The Titans host Spruce Creek in a District 4 showdown Oct. 15 at Sperling Sports Complex in DeLand.

Jones (3-2, .645) remains at No. 3 in 6A Region 2 behind Auburndale (4-0, .740) and Ocala Vanguard (4-0, .713). Lake Minneola (2-2, .392), last year’s 6A state runner-up, has a lot of ground to make up while ranked No. 14.

Leesburg (3-1, .554) dropped one spot to No. 6 in 5A Region 2 after losing last week vs. The Villages. Friday’s District 5 game vs. Citrus was postponed due to the death of an opposing player Tuesday during practice at the Inverness school.

No. 8 Tavares (4-1, .524) has critical District 6 home games upcoming vs. Eustis (3-2, .478) and Mount Dora (0-4, .280) in 5A Region 2, which includes Rockledge (5-0, .777) and four other District 8 teams clogging the standings. Eustis ranks No. 10.

The First Academy (2-2, .517) ranks third while Windermere Prep (2-3, 443) sits on the outside looking in at No. 7 in 3A Region 2.

Umatilla (1-3, .415) is clinging to the No. 6 spot ahead of Titusville Astronaut (1-2, .412) in 4A Region 2.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .