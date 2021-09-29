CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methow, WA

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 29

By Methow Valley News
Methow Valley News
 7 days ago

I would like to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the staff at Aero Methow Rescue Service — two staff members in particular, Justin Porter and Jenn Schumacher. This past week they helped me navigate a possible COVID exposure for my family. With so much information swirling around, it was so helpful to have their scientifically backed advice and guidance. They helped me understand my testing options, and provided me with a flow chart regarding the different scenarios for my school-aged children, one who is vaccinated, and two younger who are not.

